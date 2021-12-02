BATESVILLE — A new light display located on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village Green parking area debuted Wednesday and will continue to captivate locals and visitors through the end of February.
Rachael Berkemeier, Arts-In-Education and board of directors member of the Batesville Area Arts Council, presented the new lights display to the public.
“This was certainly a massive group effort,” Berkemeier said. “We decided to utilize the structure a few more times while we have it here and this is our second usage, made possible by our sponsors and private donors. We are excited to share this event with you.”
Mayor Mike Bettice began the countdown to flip the switch to brighten Batesville while community members joined in at his request.
A 200-foot lighted tunnel decorated with more than 100 lighted snowflakes appeared to the public, just in time for the holiday season.
Sponsors and donors to the Batesville Sky – Winter Wonder include the City of Batesville with Belterra grant funding, the Fred and Jolene Rockwood Family Foundation, Edward Jones, Frank Berkemeier, Tyler Oda, Gilman Home Center, Southeastern Insurance and the Franklin and Ripley County Tourism.
“Due to the great enthusiasm for the Umbrella Sky art installation, we wanted to find a way to repurpose the structure and brighten spirits for the winter months,” BAAC Executive Director Sarah Heppner said with the announcement of the new display. “We enlisted the help of Winterland, Inc. out of Marion, Indiana, who has been designing and installing custom commercial holiday décor in venues in Indiana and beyond for over 30 years.”
Batesville Liquor Company offered wine tastings from 5:45 to 7 p.m. after the 5:30 p.m. Batesville Sky lighting and community members were encouraged to make an evening of the event by having dinner at one of the downtown eateries.
BAAC President Kendra Basler added that a new installation will be coming for spring.
Basler encourages those interested in staying updated on the new displays to follow the BAAC website and/or Facebook page for updates.
