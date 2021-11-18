BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Art Council has announced that a new visual display is coming to downtown Batesville just in time for the holidays.
Batesville Sky – Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel decorated with more than 100 lighted snowflakes.
The light display, to be located on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village Green parking area, will debut Wednesday, December 1, and will continue to delight Batesville residents and visitors until the end of February.
“Due to the great enthusiasm for the Umbrella Sky Art Installation, we wanted to find a way to repurpose the structure and brighten spirits for the winter months,” BAAC Executive Director Sarah Heppner said. “We have enlisted the help of Winterland, Inc. out of Marion, Indiana, who has been designing and installing custom commercial holiday décor in venues in Indiana and beyond for over 30 years. We invite community members to come downtown on December 1st at 5:30 p.m. to watch as we flip the switch to brighten Batesville!”
Immediately following the illumination, attendees are also invited to stop by Batesville Liquor Company where wine tastings will be offered from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to make an evening of the event by having dinner at one of our downtown eateries.
BAAC President Kendra Basler added that once the winter installation is complete, a new installation will be coming for spring. Basler encourages those interested in staying updated on the new displays to follow the BAAC website and/or Facebook page for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.