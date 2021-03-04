Batesville soroity gives Dr. Seuss books to babies born March 2

BATESVILLE - The Theta Nu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Batesville continues to give to their community, despite the pandemic.
Each year, on March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss's birthday, any baby who is born at Margaret Mary Hospital is given a collection of Dr. Seuss books from the sorority ladies.
Some years go by with no new babies born on March 2nd, while other years have had a baby or two. This year, the sorority sisters hit a record. Six babies were born on Dr. Seuss's birthday this year.
Each family was presented a collection of Dr. Seuss books. The sorority sisters hope to instill a love of reading and life long learning for these children and their families.
- Information provided
