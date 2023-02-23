ANGOLA - The Trine University Wind Ensemble will celebrate 20 years of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" with its "Sailing the High Seas" concert, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 26, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
Dean Campbell of Batesville, majoring in Chemical Engineering at Trine University, will perform on alto saxophone with the wind ensemble.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The wind ensemble, under the direction of Mark Kays, head of Trine's Department of Music, will perform the following works:
"A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun" by Blake Tyson (Marimba solo by Nate Siders, a senior from Angola, Indiana, majoring in mathematics)
"Parade of the Tall Ships" by Jay Chattaway
"Curse of the Black Pearl" by Klause Badelt, including "The Medallion Calls," "The Black Pearl," "To the Pirate's Cave," "One Last Shot" and "He's A Pirate"
"Dead Man's Chest" by Hans Zimmer, including "Jack Sparrow," "The Kraken," "Davy Jones," "I've Got My Eye On You" and "Wheel Of Fortune"
"The World's End" by Hans Zimmer, including "Hoist the Colors," "Up Is Down," "One Day" and "Drink Up Me Hearties"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.