BATESVILLE — The City of Batesville will hold a public meeting regarding its 2021 Non-Utility Budget at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Batesville Memorial Building, (132 S. Main Street. Council Chambers, 2nd Floor.).
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice made the announcement at the Batesville City Council meeting Monday evening.
During the meeting, the council voted to approve Ordinance 7-2020, a Fire Protection ordinance, which will replace Chapter 9.2 of the existing ordinance manual.
The ordinance is a complete update of the original, which was adopted in 1968. Changes and modifications were made in 1990, 1998 and 2006.
The city council heard the first reading of Ordinance 9-2020, which would establish maximum salaries and hourly rates for appointed officials and city employees for the year 2021.
The ordinance includes a 1 percent raise for all city employees and also an adjustment to the Wastewater Utility Manager’s salary. The ordinance also raises the pay for seasonal helpers (mainly students) from $8.50 to $10 per hour starting next year.
Batesville Chief of Police Stan Holt spoke to the city council advocating for a higher pay raise than 1 percent for public safety employees.
He said the police and fire departments have lost and will continue to lose employees because employee compensation is lower when compared to agencies in other cities. Holt mentioned COVID-19 made 2020 an especially difficult year for public safety employees.
Local police and firemen attended the meeting to show support for Holt’s message.
The council also heard the first reading of Ordinance 10-2020, which would establish the 2021 salaries of elected city officials.
The ordinance includes a 1 percent pay raise for the mayor, clerk treasurer and the city judge. It doesn’t include a pay raise for city council or board of works members.
The council heard two Belterra funding requests.
The city council approved Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth’s request to update an existing request to fund one of its projects.
The council also approved Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller’s request for $15,000 in Belterra funding to produce 5,000 brochures containing local business information to give to visitors.
Mayor Bettice is still concerned with the funding of both the Motor Vehicle and Highway and Local Roads and Street Funds for 2020 and 2021 due to the decrease in gasoline tax collection, because people are driving less.
The mayor said approximately 76 percent of Batesville citizens have responded to the 2020 Census. Ripley County has a 67 percent response rate and Franklin County has a 68 percent response rate.
The state has a 67 percent response rate. The national average is 63 percent.
The census questionnaire can be filled out online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
The COVID-19 test site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds will now be open through September. More information about the test site can be found in the Ripley County Briefs section.
Mayor Bettice said he had a productive meeting with representatives from Batesville Area for Inclusion and Diversity (BAID). He said the city will work on broadcasting council meetings and will work to provide city employees with diversity training when the COVID-19 situation improves and allows for group activity.
The mayor said a Drug Take-Back event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in the backlot of the Memorial Building.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 21st Annual Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept 10 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Register before August 27 by calling 812-934-3130 or email the chamber.
The Batesville Kiwanis will hold its 14th Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 12 at North Branch Golf Course. To register contact 812-212-8165.
The mayor congratulated Bruns-Gutzwiller, Inc. on 100 years of continuous operation.
The next Batesville City Council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14 in the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street. Council Chambers, 2nd Floor).
