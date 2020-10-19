BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Main Street, will host the First Annual Holiday Lights at Liberty Park event this holiday season.
“We are inviting businesses and organizations to decorate an area at Liberty Park for a drive-thru holiday light display,” Executive Director of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Tricia Miller said. “This event is replacing the Holiday Parade this year and we are encouraging businesses and organizations to help light up the park. Families will be able to enjoy this event from November 27 through January 3.”
Those interested in participating can email the chamber at chamber@batesvillein.com for sign up forms. Forms should be turned in by Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Those who decorate will be able to do so during the first three weeks of November.
Yard signs will be placed prior to decorating to indicate where groups have signed up to decorate. When decorating, materials should be unloaded at the decorating location and cars/trailers should be parked inside Liberty Park.
Access to electricity is limited. Decorators will need solar or battery operated lights if no electrical access is indicated on the map. Generators are also acceptable.
The city is responsible for electric fees during the event.
Contact the City of Batesville’s Administrative Assistant Andrea Wade at 513-266-8234 for troubleshooting electrical issues and sign restrictions.
Event organizers are not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen property.
For more information, contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce by phone at 812-934-3101 or by email at chamber@batesvillein.com.
