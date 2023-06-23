BATESVILLE – Anyone looking to get their Independence Day celebration off to an early start is encouraged to visit Batesville on June 29 for the Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony.
The event is possible thanks to a partnership between the city of Batesville, the Batesville Area Arts Council, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
The free show is open to the public and will feature a world-class symphony performance paired with an improved professional fireworks display.
The program will include patriotic favorites and orchestra showpieces under the artistic leadership of Conductor Alfred Savia featuring solo vocalist Vanessa Thomas, a longtime vocalist for Doc Severinsen.
Gates open at the Gillespie Soccer Plex, 922 Delaware Road, at 6 p.m. June 29 with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.
Road Closurers
Pohlman Road, Coonhunters Road to Delaware Road, will be closed on June 28 to June 30.
Picnicking
Bring your own refreshments or choose from several food options: The Hall at Knights of Columbus, Batesville Soccer Club concessions and the following food trucks: That’s a Wrap, Tacos 2Go, Ison’s Family Pizza, Kona Ice and PartyTime Shaved Ice.
Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket, tarp (if the ground is wet), a wagon or rolling cooler and a flashlight. Remember to bring a trash bag to keep the complex litter-free.
Handicap Parking/Parking
Handicap parking will be available on Gillespie drive.
Event volunteers will assist with transporting guests and will provide directions to onsite parking spaces. Additional parking within walking distance available at Liberty Park and surrounding streets.
Severe Weather
Concert cancellation due to weather will be reported via the BAAC’s social media sites, on 103.9 WRBI’s website and social media, and at https://www.baacindiana.org/starspangledsymphony.
In the case of a tornado, stay low to the ground and seek shelter.
Commented
