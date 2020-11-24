Batesville to host Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday

BATESVILLE - The City of Batesville will hold its 11th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
The free event will kick off the holiday season in Batesville.
Residents can view the tree lighting from their vehicles downtown in Batesville’s Bike Park parking lot at George and Main Streets.
The event will be broadcasted on WRBI Country 103.9 and will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/batesvilleindiana
The city, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are sponsoring the tree lighting.
Visit www.batesvillein.com to view Batesville’s Holiday Events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.