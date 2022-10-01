BATESVILLE - Time is winding down to see the popular Umbrella Sky in downtown Batesville!
The project returned with a new palette of colors and patterns and will remain in place through mid-October.
The colorful display turns Batesville's Shopping Village into a must-see photo op for residents and visitors alike.
Not only is it a lovely sight in the downtown district, but it also offers much-appreciated shade for the Farmers’ Market and provides an attractive venue for downtown events.
The Umbrella Sky has been promoted throughout the region including Indianapolis and Cincinnati.
The Batesville Area Arts Council is behind the Umbrella Sky projects, which also included the recent Color Rain installation last spring and the beautiful Winter Wonder this past winter.
The projects were possible thanks to funding by grants and donations from local businesses and community members.
