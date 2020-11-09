BATESVILLE – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3183 in Batesville has supported local veterans since it was chartered in 1935.
“If a veteran needs help with anything, like if they get down (financially), we have a relief fund which is set aside for our veterans,” VFW Post 3183 Quartermaster Don King said. “We try to help them if they have problems getting to the VA (Veterans Affairs), guys will volunteer to take them to the VA and things like that. If a veteran needs help, we are going to get it to them.”
VFW Post 3183’s current Commander Tom Fritsch is the grandson of Anthony P. Siefert, a founder of the post, who also served as its commander.
The VFW sponsors programs such as the Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and its Teacher of the Year contest. It also donates locally in a number of ways including to Special Olympics Programs, Toys for Tots, Totes to Tots and the high school after prom.
According to the national VFW website, its Voice of Democracy audio-essay program was established in 1947 and provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 64,500 9-12 grade students from across the United States enter to win their share of more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
King said providing military funerals for veterans, with the help of the American Legion, is one of the most important things the VFW does.
The VFW is eager to serve veterans on Veterans Day. It will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Veterans Day (Wednesday, Nov. 11) at its facility, located at 132 E. Boehringer Street in Batesville.
“We will have soup and stuff like that,” King said. “This year it will be a little different because of COVID. Normally we just set it out. This year we will have to dish it out.”
As quartermaster, King handles all of the organization’s finances, funds, records/reports, gaming licenses and its license for its canteen.
King’s military service
King served 20 years in the U.S.Navy
“I went in in 1973, about six months after graduation,” King said. “I’m a printer by trade. I ran print shops on aircraft carriers. Then I retired in ‘93.”
King attended bootcamp at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes. After bootcamp graduation, he was sent to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.
He then served during the pre-commissioning of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, before serving in Italy for two years.
King came back to the United States and went to school for press repair before serving as CINCLANT Fleet staff. King then worked aboard the USS Coral Sea and USS America aircraft carriers.
He also served as a corrections specialist, but returned to work aboard naval ships before retiring.
King said he is most proud of earning the rank of chief petty officer while in the Navy.
“It took 17 years to make it,” King said. “That was probably the highlight.”
Impact of COVID-19 on the VFW
COVID-19 impacted the VFW much like it impacted other local businesses and organizations as it had to completely shut down for two months.
“It (COVID-19) kind of slowed things down. You have to understand that our members are 70 plus, most of them. Myself I’m 66,” King said. “We’ve kind of come back off of this. It’s just an everyday work in progress to get it back to where it needs to be.”
King said a couple of veterans associated with the VFW, including himself, tested positive for COVID-19 this past year. King quarantined for 14 days and when he was retested the results came back negative. He never experienced any symptoms.
The VFW hosts an annual July 4 cookout fundraiser at Kroger in Batesville. This year the event was held at the VFW, because of COVID-19, but Kroger still provided the organization with supplies for the cookout as it usually does.
Additional information
According to King, the VFW has had trouble attracting younger veterans. He does acknowledge many younger veterans are too busy raising families and working to participate in VFW activities.
“We’ve got some young members, but that’s the hard part is getting these new members that are coming out of Iran and Afghanistan and stuff to join. We are trying to come up with ideas, but we just haven’t hit the niche yet,” King said. “If anybody wants to join all they have to do is come down here or call us, leave me a message, bring a DD 214 (form) and we will see if they are eligible. We are here for veterans.”
King stressed the importance for veterans to sign up with the VA.
“Medical is not cheap. Get signed up at the VA. That’s what they need to do,” King said.
Contact Batesville VFW Post 3183 at 812-934-4109. King checks voicemails daily and he will get back with those who call as soon as possible.
The VFW’s leadership is made up of Commander Fritsch, Senior Vice Commander Steve Kramer, Junior Vice Commander Treavor Winston, Quartermaster King, Trustee Eugene Laker, Trustee Kent Nettnay and Trustee Joe Wietlisbach.
Batesville VFW Post 3183 currently has 152 members, which is down from past years. King said years ago the organization had more than 200 members.
