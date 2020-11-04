Batesville voters let their voices be heard

BATESVILLE - Batesville residents made their way to Batesville Memorial Public Library yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 3) to cast their votes for the 2020 general election.
Brooke Stenger, 35, said she tries to keep in mind what is best for the country as a whole when voting.
“It is your civic duty to do so (vote) and be a part of it for the success of democracy,” Stenger said. “I think people just are trying to make their voices heard and if they are frustrated or unhappy about something, they’re hoping to come out to vote and see that change that they want.”
Stenger said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t influence her vote this year.
Salvador Blanco said it is important to vote, especially during the 2020 election.
“I feel like this is a big election. It seems like it is a lot more important this year compared to other years,” Blanco said. “We have that freedom that we can decide on who we want to run our country and we can actually have a decision on who we want to be in office. I feel like that’s a cool thing to have in this country and not many other countries are like that.”
Blanco foresaw the possibility the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election may not be decided by the end of election night.
“I think a lot of times it can be confusing with the race considering all the mail in ballots could take a little bit to get there,” Blanco said. “Tonight (evening of Nov. 3) you can tell maybe who will have a lead, but it could easily change with the mail in ballots. I guess we will see in the next week, week and a half.”
Blanco is also paying attention to the governor’s race this year.
Kelly Sims, 50, said she considered leadership qualities and the economy when casting her votes.
Sims discussed how the current presidential administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well I think that President Trump has been doing a really good job. Since he’s a businessman, he knows a lot of people and businessmen and different pharmaceutical companies and that helps,” Sims said. “That helps in diplomacy overseas and everything. I think he has handled it (COVID-19) well and if people can’t recognize that and see you can’t fight something that you don’t know, that’s a tough battle. I think he’s done a great job.“
Sims said she believes voters are turning out to keep President Trump in office and to keep America growing and prospering.
Nathaniel Dieckmann, 38, said healthcare was the top issue he kept in mind when voting in this year’s election. He was concerned with the governor's election as well.
Dieckmann believes voters are turning out after watching the news while being isolated at home. He voted because he wants to express his opinion.
Gary Cornn, 45, said it is important for him to vote because each vote counts.
“My biggest thing is, if you’ve been in public office for many years, I want you out,” Cornn said. “Nothing has changed, so why stay there?”
Cornn was also interested in the governor’s race.
He believes the COVID-19 pandemic impacted local elections. He was personally unhappy with local mask mandates and feels the decision to wear a mask or not should be left to the people.
