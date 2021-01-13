BATESVILLE - Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice swore police officer Haylie Brown into the Batesville Police Department Monday Jan. 11 before the city council meeting.
Brown’s family members were in attendance to watch her be sworn into the department.
“Haylie absolutely earned her top spot for getting hired on for our department,” Batesville Chief of Police Stan Holt said at the meeting. “Our process that we do is really a competitive process. We’ve had guys come to our agency from some state agencies that felt that our process was even tougher than the process that they went through.”
Brown graduated from East Central High School. She attended Mount St. Joseph University and received a bachelor’s degree majoring in medical science while triple minoring in forensic science, criminology and biology.
Last week was Brown’s first week working with the department. As required before riding with an officer, she underwent intense training during the week.
She will attend the police academy in mid-March for 15 weeks. Brown will ride along with other officers and train for another 12 weeks once returning to the Batesville Police Department.
“We will make sure that she has all the training she needs before she’s put out on the street to make sure that she is safe,” Holt said. “She’s going to be a great asset to our department.”
