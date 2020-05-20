Batesville High School will hold its 110th Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., according to principal Andy Allen.
It will be conducted virtually utilizing the following media outlets:
• ETC Channel 900
• YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/BVilleYoutube
• Facebook: Batesville High School
• The ISC Sports Network App
The decision to move the ceremony to a virtual format was made after careful considerations of these factors:
• Student, family and BHS staff safety
• The lack of certainty a postponed graduation will occur
• Family travels, student reception planning and announcement investments set on the original date (May 30) of graduation
• The BHS 50-year reunion was canceled (Class of 1970).
The community is invited and encouraged to recognize the Class of 2020 Friday, May 29, as a senior caravan will proceed through the streets of Batesville. The caravan will depart from BHS at 5 p.m. The caravan route: It will exit BHS and proceed south on Huntersville Road, crossing State Road 46; turn left at Columbus Ave and proceed through the front drive of Batesville Intermediate School and Batesville Middle School; turn right on Mulberry Street and proceed past Batesville Memorial Pool; turn left on Pearl Street and proceed downtown; turn right at Cook Performance and then left again on Pearl Street, passing the Village Green; turn right on Park Avenue and go past Liberty Park; turn left on Pohlman Street; and conclude at The Plex.
Some suggested viewing areas include St. John's United Church of Christ, Huntersville, parking lot; Batesville Youth Football practice fields; Batesville Memorial Pool parking lot; Village Green parking lot; Liberty Park; Batesville Youth Soccer fields; and The Plex.
The caravan will be led by the Batesville Police and Fire departments. Those desiring to salute the Class of 2020 as the caravan passes by are strongly encouraged to practice all established safety precautions, including the use of proper social distancing.
The Batesville Community School Corp. recognizes the many hardships experienced by all students, particularly the Class of 2020, with the cancellation of many traditional year end events. The senior caravan will be a unique opportunity for community members to salute those who comprise the Class of 2020.
