BATESVILLE - An energetic approach to leadership and a breadth of experience has earned Mari Jo Moody, senior vice president and chief human resources officer with Batesville Services, the 2023 Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year Award.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently honored Moody at the 59th Annual Indiana Human Resources Conference & Expo at the Indiana Convention Center.
The Ogletree Deakins HR Professional of the Year Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their workplace over the past year through implementation of best practices, organization design and effectiveness, and alignment and accomplishment of the strategic direction of their company. It spotlights those who also are dedicated to giving back to the community and the HR profession.
“Mari Jo has made her mark at Batesville in terms of people she’s assisted and processes she’s improved and implemented in her 26-plus year affiliation with the organization,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.
Batesville offers a wide selection of burial and cremation products, as well as memorial keepsakes. Founded in 1884, Batesville is entering a new era following its February 2023 acquisition by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm focused on building and growing middle-market business over the long term.
“As Batesville starts to operate as a private, standalone business for the first time in its history, Mari Jo is helping lead the charge,” Brinegar said. “She’s collaborating with LongRange Capital to use data, analytics and technology to improve operations with an emphasis on ultimately delivering better service. Mari Jo is committed to investing in the people, products, facilities, capabilities and services to support and grow the business for the next generation of employees and customers.”
Moody assumed her current position early this year, but her work with Batesville Services dates back to 1996 with its former parent company, Hillenbrand. Her career has encompassed a cross section of human resources, executive compensation, information technology, continuous improvement and internal auditing.
“Human resources provides a vital link between a company’s people and its business results,” Moody said. “As HR professionals, our role is to balance the needs of individuals with the goals of the organization, recognizing that both are essential for long-term success. It is through this collaborative effort that we can drive sustainable results for our people, our business and our communities.”
