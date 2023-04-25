BATESVILLE – Batesville High School is holding this year’s prom on Saturday, April 29, in the auxiliary gym with the post prom to follow in the main gym.
The theme is “A Night of A Thousand Lights,” and black and white are the official colors of the annual event.
The public is invited to come and watch the students walk through. All public spectators are asked to park in either the Primary School parking lot or in the back of BHS towards the tennis courts. Handicapped parking is available directly behind the auxiliary gym. They are able to come in Doors Z in the back or Door N in the front.
Doors will open for the public at 7 p.m. and seats are first come, first served. Walk-through begins around 7:40 p.m.
Students are able to enter at 7:30 p.m. through Door A in the front of BHS.
The Batesville Kiwanis have graciously volunteered to offer valet parking to the students; they can just pull in front of the high school. If the prom attendees choose not to valet park, they must park in the far back parking lot and walk around to the front to enter.
There will be a crowning for prince and princess and king and queen towards the conclusion of the dance, and then the BHS parents have an after-prom party planned. Cash, prizes, gift cards, and parking spaces are up for grabs for those who attend, along with a souvenir T-shirt. This will start as early as 10 p.m. and conclude at 1 a.m.
Junior Prince & Princess Candidates (Back Row- left to right) Eli Loichinger, Noah Pierson, Will Hunter Front Row (left to right) Claire Saner, Elena Kuisel, Alba Garcia Villena, Angela Diaz
Not pictured: Ian Carpenter
Senior King & Queen Candidates (Back row- left to right) Thomas Hartman, Lyle Oesterling, Alec Bunselmeier, Sam Weigel, Ciaran Tyrer (front- left to right) Sophia Cassidy, Jadyn Harrington, Makayla Granger, Madison Rahschulte, Athena Mitchell
