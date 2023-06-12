MUNCIE – The Batesville Bats 15u traveled to Muncie this past weekend to participate in the Cardinal Classic played on the Ball State University First Merchants Field and finished runner-up.
Leaders for the team in hitting for the weekend were Keegan Walke .500, Clay Eckstein .417, Cade Simonson and R.J. Foster .400 and Carson Hartley .333.
Outstanding pitching efforts came from Eckstein with a 0.00 ERA striking out seven and only walking two in six innings of work. Cayden Drake was solid in 5 2/3 innings, having an ERA of 2.47 with nine strike outs and four walks.
Leaders in fielding was Austin Hodge from behind the plate with a 1.000 fielding average and throwing out two runners trying to steal second in the championship game. Drake was also 1.000 and Hartley was at .929.
The squad was very aggressive on the base paths tallying 20 stolen bases for the tournament. Foster led the way with seven. Noah Weigel had five and Walke finished with three.
The team will be in action next weekend in Columbus at Ceraland, participating in the USSSA Indiana State Tournament beginning with pool play Friday night.
The team would like to thank its many sponsors, who without their generosity this experience would not be possible ANS, Batesville Tool & Die, Batesville Eagles, Widener Automotive, Med-Mizer, Lee’s Country RV, Walmart, The Toros, Weigel Funeral Home and Bruns & Gutzwiller.
