GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community High School teacher Nicole Batta was named the recipient of the Greensburg Rotary Club’s prestigious Educator of the Year Award this week at a dinner ceremony held at High Point Orchard.
Batta is the 32nd teacher in Greensburg and Decatur County to receive the honor.
Greensburg Rotarian and Educator of the Year Chairperson Alex Sefton said the award was being presented to a very deserving recipient.
“She truly epitomizes Rotary’s idea of service above self,” Sefton, a former student of Batta’s, said. “As a past student, I cannot say enough great things about her. She goes far above beyond the call of duty, but is also someone who I have grown to consider a great friend.”
Batta teaches several math courses including algebra and geometry. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Purdue University and her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Indiana University.
She has taught for 16 years, 14 of those at Greensburg Community High School. She has served as a sponsor of the National Honor Society, senior class sponsor, coordinator of the graduation ceremony, and a sponsor of the Gamer’s Club. In addition, Batta has sponsored two trips to Europe with GCHS students, served on the School Improvement Team, Student Learning Objectives Approval Team, and on the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Board of Directors.
The Greensburg Rotary Club accepts nominations for this award every year, and with more than 20 nominations this year more than a quarter of them were for Batta.
The winner was chosen by a committee consisting of Greensburg Rotary Club members.
Recipients must be a full-time classroom teacher in any accredited Greensburg or Decatur County school whether public, private or parochial. Criteria includes dedication to the teaching profession, ability to motivate students, image as a role model for students and contributions to the educational community including professional honors or awards.
Presentation of the award includes a $600 stipend for the award recipient, a personal plaque for the winner, and a rotating plaque for the office of the school district noting the past winners as well as current winner.
Greensburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter and GCHS Principal Grant Peters were also present at the ceremony and spoke highly of Batta.
Greensburg Rotary Club #3437 in Rotary International District #6580 is a civic organization started in 1920 and consists of local business women and men.
Information provided
