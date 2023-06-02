GREENSBURG — A Greensburg resident was arrested Thursday afternoon following a manhunt that eventually involved two counties.
According to information provided by Greensburg Chief of Police Mike McNealy, at approximately 3:07 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Greensburg Police officers responded to the 300 block of W. 11th Street following a report of a female bleeding as the result of a domestic situation that had occurred.
Officers arrived at the residence in question and found a female who was suffering from multiple injuries.
Residents informed officers that Bradley Eugene Hill Jr., 29, of Greensburg had battered the female.
Hill was not immediately located by officers at the residence but was thought to have recently left and was still in the area. Officers secured the scene for emergency responders from Decatur County EMS and the Greensburg Fire Department to enter and treat the female.
Officers with the Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police set up a perimeter in the immediate area. The area was searched utilizing officers on foot, an emergency UAV drone, and a Greensburg Police K9. The search area was later widened as time elapsed.
A warning and request for assistance was put out to the public using social media, and multiple tips were received by the Decatur County Communications Center. One of those tips led officers to Rushville.
Officers from the Greensburg Police Department were assisted by the Rushville Police Department. Officers in Rushville utilized officers on foot, an emergency UAV drone and police K9s in the search for Hill, who was ultimately located by a Rushville Police K9 unit.
Hill was taken into custody and transported to the Decatur County Detention Center.
Chief McNealy offered his thanks to the emergency service departments who assisted: Decatur County Communications, Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Batesville Police K9 unit, Rushville Police K9 unit, Rushville Police Department, Rush County Sheriff’s Department, Rushville Fire Department and Rush County EMA.
He also thanked the concerned citizens of Decatur County and Greensburg who helped by sharing social media posts and calling in tips.
The Greensburg Police Department booked Bradley Eugene Hill Jr. under the following preliminary charges:
1. Aggravated Battery
2. Domestic Battery causing serious bodily injury
Additional charges may be added following prosecutorial review.
Chief McNealy also reminds Daily News readers that under Indiana law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
