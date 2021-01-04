INDIANAPOLIS - The Museum of 20th Century Warfare at Fort Harrison State Park will host a World War II Battle of the Bulge re-enactment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9.
The re-enactment begins near the park’s Saddle Barn and will continue east toward the museum, ending near the Camp Glenn Historic District. There will be viewing areas for visitors to observe the re-enactors throughout their path of travel. Visitors should park near the Saddle Barn, from where museum volunteers will direct them to the nearest spectator station. Visitors with limited mobility are encouraged to arrive after noon, when spectator stations will be more easily accessible.
The event will feature exhibits, uniforms, and weapons used during the war. Additionally, members of the museum will host a stand-alone Battle of the Bulge display throughout January in the Camp Glenn Historic District. The display exhibits World War II items and illustrates the day-to-day happenings of the Bulge. It is open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Jan. 23.
The program is a free event, but the normal DNR entrance fee applies. For more information, contact the park Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Fort Harrison State Park (on.IN.gov/fortharrisonsp) is at 6000 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.
