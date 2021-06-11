BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2021 scholarships to Batesville High School graduates. These scholarship awards total $18,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
The Mary C. Horstman Scholarship was established from money donated to BCEF by Horstman, who wished for the funds to be used to assist students with post-secondary expenses. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to each of the following BHS graduates: Katherine Bedel, Kylie Hammond, and Luke Nuhring.
Bedel will be attending Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, majoring in biochemistry on a pre-anesthesia track, while Hammond will be studying psychology on pre-med track at Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington. Nuhring is headed to Purdue University, where he will be majoring in marketing and minoring in finance.
BCEF’s top scholarship, worth $5,000 each to three recipients this year, is the James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship. BHS alumnus Fritsch left a sum of money upon his passing to assist students who are pursuing post-secondary study. This year’s recipients included Sidney Dickman, Anna Gerth, and Aidan Jennewein.
Dickman is planning to attend the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis to obtain a bachelor’s degree in marketing. On a pre-med track, Gerth plans to major in neuroscience at IU Bloomington, while Jennewein’s plans include obtaining a degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit, was established to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics, and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students.
More information about BCEF may be found online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or by calling (812) 934-2194.
