BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) Annual Campaign is now taking place through Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The BCEF is raising money to fund the annual licensing fees for its new online career and alumni networking platform Bulldogs Connect.
The platform will feature a variety of different connection opportunities for users: a matching quiz to show Batesville High School (BHS) students and alumni others who share similar careers or goals, a mentorship feature to get direct advice, an alumni directory (also helpful to those who coordinate class reunions), a jobs board where any user can post job they hear about, online groups devoted to those in targeted focus areas, a discussion board for general career advice, as well as a relocation hub for those who would like to come back to the Batesville area to live.
BHS students have already created profiles as part of the school curriculum, and the BCEF encourages all BHS alumni to join to offer their expertise. This platform will help all students, no matter their career path: college, trade school, military or the workforce.
To raise money, BCEF is selling hand-made signs by Batesville Primary School Counselor Claire Porter and engraved boulders by BHS alumni at Batesville Monument.
Indiana and Batesville themed items will be offered this year, in addition to Bulldog favorites. To order, donate, or just check it out, visit THE BCEF’s website at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.