Batesville High School graduates and alumni who are recipients of Batesville Community Education Foundation 2020 scholarships have been announced. These awards total $20,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the family of BHS alumnus Sgt. Chad Keith, who was killed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, four $500 scholarships were available this year to BHS graduates and alumni. Award winners had to interview a veteran and write an essay about patriotism. This year’s winners are BHS graduates Cadence Campbell, Joseph Hartman and Callie Main and BHS alumna Lauren Kieffer.
The Mary C. Horstman Scholarship was established from money donated to BCEF by Horstman, who wished for the funds to be used to assist students with post-secondary expenses. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to each of the following BHS graduates: Caleb Huffmeyer, Nicholas Meer and Sarah Ronnebaum.
BCEF’s top scholarship, worth $5,000 each to three recipients this year, is the James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship. Fritsch left a sum of money upon his passing to assist students who are pursuing post-secondary study. This year’s recipients included Erin Batta, Joseph Cerniglia and Anna Moeller.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals, which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal and two community members.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was established to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students. More information about BCEF may be found online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or by calling Wilson at 812-934-2194.
