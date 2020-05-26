The Batesville Community Education Foundation is offering its popular engraved pavers in the Batesville High School patio now through June 20, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
“These pavers have been a big hit ever since we first opened the patio near the new arts and athletic entrance to BHS in 2017,” Wilson noted. “Considering the momentous time we all currently find ourselves in, these engraved pavers would be perfect for a graduation present for a 2020 graduate, as a memorial of a loved one, as a way to honor a graduating class or to just show support for our schools who have continued to provide quality education to students despite obvious obstacles.”
The remaining blank pavers that are already installed in the patio at BHS will be the ones available and will be engraved on-site later this year. Prices are $75 for a 4-inch by 8-inch paver with 3 lines of text, $150 for an 8-inch square paver with six lines of text or $500 for a specialty 8-inch square paver with a blue “Batesville B” and four lines of text.
Paver orders will be reserved in the order received and will only be accepted online this year using credit card for payment. No paper forms will be accepted. Quantities may be limited. To order a paver, visit the BCEF website at batesvilleeducationfoundation.org.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students. Donations from the paver engraving will be used to support BCEF’s programs in the schools.
