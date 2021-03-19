BCEF news: Art on Main continues to beautify Batesville

BATESVILLE – The outside temperature warmed up enough recently for the next mural in the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) Art on Main series to be installed.
Illustrated by seventh grader Addi Froehling, the mural brightens the corner of Batesville’s downtown at Main and George Streets.
Art on Main is BCEF’s new collaborative venture to showcase Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) student artwork for all of Batesville to enjoy. The brainchild of BHS alumni Jimmy Rowland of Rowland Graphics and Nick Maple of The Simons Company, the program provides artists at our four school buildings a backdrop on which to display their creations.
BCEF is the sponsor of the series, providing the funding for the mural materials, while Rowland donates his installation time and Maple the use of the side of his building. BCEF board member Jama Linkel-Cleghorn is the project coordinator.
With artwork from both the Batesville Primary and Intermediate Schools already siapleyd this academic year, Batesville Middle School was up next.
Froehling’s design was chosen by BMS art teacher Lynne DiMuzio from submissions created during class. The mural theme chosen by BCEF for this school year is “Bulldogs for Life.”
“The bulldog in my mural is fairly large, since it is our school mascot,” Froehling said.
“Since Indiana and Batesville area known for basketball, I included a basketball player. The barn and the corn reflect that we are located in a rural area, and the pawprints within the state outline show Bulldogs returning home to Ripley and Franklin Counties.”
“I’m so proud of my art students,” DiMuzio said. “They used skills they had learned in class and their creative ideas to develop the theme in a variety of ways. It’s exciting for Addi’s artwork to be displayed for everyone in the community to see.”
BMS principal Dave Strouse expressed thanks to BCEF for the opportunity for his school’s students to be showcased downtown.
I’m excited for everyone in Batesville and visitors who come to our town to see Addi’s artwork and everything our schools are all about,” Strouse said.
Next up, Batesville High students will have a chance to have their artwork displayed downtown.
To watch a video interview about Addi and her mural, check out the BCEF on Facebook.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.