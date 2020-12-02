BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) took part in its second annual Giving Tuesday event this week.
The BCEF matched Giving Tuesday donations (up to $500) so Batesville High School (BHS) students and Batesville Primary School (BPS) students could split the donations and select how the grant money should be spent via a vote.
“For 2020, we began the day offering $500 total in matching funds from BCEF and we exceeded that,” BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson said. “Our total this year, including the BCEF match, was just shy of $1475. Batesville Primary School and Batesville High School students will split the money this year, each receiving $736.”
The BCEF involves Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) students in Giving Tuesday to give students a say in its grant processes.
“As a foundation, our grant ideas typically come from teachers and the school administration. However, we think it is important to listen to student input and to let them know that we value what their opinions are,” Wilson said. “Students have a unique and fresh perspective that deserves to be heard. For BCEF, it's a chance for us to show the students a little more about who we are and what we do to benefit BCSC.”
The BCEF first began collecting student input regarding grants the BCEF should pursue as a pilot project in 2016. For the project, the BCEF promised to award BHS a $1,000 grant, but the student council had to develop grant ideas and budgets before presenting them to the BCEF grants committee.
“That process resulted in the funding of the BHS Dog Pound Spirit Store, a place for students and fans to purchase Bulldog-related items during athletic events,” Wilson said. “Mrs. Martini, the BHS business teacher, works with students on this continuing project to help them learn about entrepreneurship.”
During Giving Tuesday last year, the BCEF raised more than $1,100, including its match.
“We launched our participation last year with an initial BCEF match of $250 total against the donations we received,” Wilson said. “We met that goal early on during the day, so the BCEF board opted to match up to $500 instead.”
Batesville Intermediate School (BIS) and Batesville Middle School (BMS) split last year’s donation.
Students at BIS chose to utilize the grant by bringing in an artist to the school to give a presentation. BMS students chose to update a basketball goal space near the school.
“While these Giving Tuesday grant amounts aren't huge, they give the students ownership in what is happening in their educational environment,” Wilson said. “With the money this year going to the two schools with our smallest and biggest learners, we're excited to see the different ideas generated by each school.”
The BCEF would like to thank all those who donated to its Giving Tuesday event this year.
“Since we are a small nonprofit, without their donations, this program would not be possible,” Wilson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.