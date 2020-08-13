BCEF’s Bulldogs Connect expands student, alumni career resources

BATESVILLE — Batesville High School (BHS) students and alumni have access to a new, free career networking tool thanks to the Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF).
Bulldogs Connect links BHS students to alumni, mentors and businesses for career networking advice and job placement.
“When we started on this path toward this platform, our goal was how to support those in the Batesville community who have jobs and they don’t have people that are trained for these jobs,” BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson said. “We asked, how do we connect our students to them? Also, how do we connect our alumni who are still in the geographic area?”
Wilson mentioned a study, which was once conducted locally, illustrated 40 to 50 percent of Batesville graduates are still in the community.
“We will be officially launching the platform as part of the annual campaign. Right now, we have about 80 users who are alumni, mentors, and faculty and staff and we expect that number to grow exponentially once the platform takes off,” Wilson said. “Once the school year settles in, we will introduce additional tasks for students to complete online in order to familiarize them with the platform and hopefully connect them to other Bulldogs.”
BHS students created Bulldogs Connect profiles on Tuesday (August 11).
“People have to be a high school student, a BHS alumni, a business sponsor, faculty and staff and I will take a few non-affiliated mentors,” Wilson said. “We want to make it about Batesville Bulldogs.”
BCEF Fundraiser
The BCEF is hoping to fund Bulldogs Connect through its 2020 annual fundraising campaign for multiple years. The BCEF’s annual fundraising campaign will run from August 15 through September 8.
To become a donor to the BCEF’s annual campaign, visit https://batesvilleeducationfoundation.org/events/annual-campaign/donor-form/. Mail in donations should be made out to BCEF and forms may be mailed to P.O. Box 121, Batesville, IN 47006 prior to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The BCEF will also have handmade, wooden signs and stone engravings available for purchase to support the group. BCEF business sponsors are always featured on its Facebook and website homepage.
More about Bulldogs Connect
Bulldogs Connect will provide different connection opportunities for users, including a matching quiz, a mentorship feature, an alumni directory, a job board, online social groups and a discussion board and a relocation hub.
Bulldogs Connect users can post available jobs on the platform. The platform can even be used to connect with Batesville graduates who are attending college or have careers in other cities and states.
“It is all online and it is all secure. I can see everything that goes on on the platform,” Wilson said. “We’ve integrated parental permission into the registration process, so parents have to give their student permission to make a profile. The whole network will be part of the curriculum.”
Bulldogs Connect is provided by PeopleGrove, Inc., a California based company. The company specializes in developing mentor-focused online communities.
The BCEF received a $20,000 grant from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation last December to help fund the build for the platform. Wilson said she spent most of her time during the pandemic shutdown preparing the platform, so it is ready to go for students.
PeopleGrove primarily serves college communities, but the BCEF contracted the company to build a personalized platform to serve the needs of Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC).
To Wilson’s knowledge, no other public K-12 school system offers a similar platform to students and alumni.
“Batesville is a really strong school corporation,” Wilson said. “We tend to do things that are outside of the box. We are really trying to push the envelope in Batesville.”
Additional BCEF information and resources
The BCEF also awarded a grant to Batesville Primary School to purchase a water bottle for every student to use at school to support BCSC. The organization helped fund flexible learning spaces in local schools as well.
“Bulldogs Connect is a program we want to provide to our students and alumni because we feel like it is the right thing to do. That’s kind of how all of our decisions have been,” Wilson said.
For more information about Bulldogs Connect visit https://batesvilleeducationfoundation.org/programs/bulldogs-connect/.
Those with questions may also contact Wilson by email at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us or by phone at (812) 934-2194. Letters may be sent to P.O. Box 121, Batesville, IN 47006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.