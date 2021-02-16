BATESVILLE - Applications for the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) 2021 scholarships are due to the foundation no later than 4 p.m. Monday, March 1.
The James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship and the Mary C. Horstman Scholarships are available in one application. A total of $18,000 will be awarded this year.
Batesville High School (BHS) students graduating in 2021 may apply for the scholarships.
The James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship and the Mary C. Horstman Scholarship were both established at BCEF through the generosity of donors via estate planning. Three $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to recipients of the Fritsch scholarship this year and three $1,000 winners will be chosen for the Horstman.
The Fritsch scholarship requires applications to be in the top 15 percent of the BHS Class of 2021, while the Horstman is available to any graduate pursuing any type of additional education, including trade school. Horstman applicants who have a connection to agriculture or are pursuing a trade will receive special consideration but are not guaranteed to be selected.
“BCEF has become known as a community leader for scholarships for BCSC students,” BCEF Vice President and scholarship committee chair Alex Dudley said. “Thanks to these generous donors, we’ve been able to significantly impact the cost of higher education for our recipients. Since 2017, more than $60,000 from these two scholarships alone has been awarded. BCEF continues to support our students by helping them fund their future education beyond Batesville High School.”
The BCEF common application, instructions and details regarding both scholarships may be found on its website at http://batesvilleeducationfoundation.org/programs/scholarships/.
Questions about the scholarships should be emailed to BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
