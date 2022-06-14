BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School graduates.
These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BCEF’s newest scholarship is the Bobbie Brandes Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of Mrs. Roberta “Bobbie” Brandes who served as the administrative assistant to the principal of Batesville High School for nearly 40 years. This scholarship was established by her family after her passing in 2021 as a way to continue her legacy of impacting students.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants had to rank in the top 15% of their class. Special consideration was given to those applicants who met any of the following criteria: are first generation college-bound; demonstrated leadership in school organizations or sports teams; are pursuing a career in education; or demonstrated civic and community engagement. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Sarah Ripperger.
The Mary C. Horstman Scholarship was established from money donated to BCEF by Horstman, who wished for the funds to be used to assist students with post-secondary expenses. Graduates who plan to pursue a trade or who have a connection to agriculture were given special consideration. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to each of the following BHS graduates: Jason Emsweller, Joshua Honnert, and Ean Loichinger.
BCEF’s top scholarship, worth $5,000 each to five recipients this year, is the James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship. BHS alumnus Fritsch left a sum of money upon his passing to assist students who are pursuing post-secondary study. Applicants had to rank in the top 15% of their class. This year’s recipients included Maria Lopez Andonegui, Benjamin Moster, Olivia Raab, Sarah Ripperger, and Cole Werner.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit, was established to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics, and the arts at the Batesville Community School Corporation, enhancing the educational environment for all of its students.
More information about BCEF may be found online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or by emailing Wilson at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
Information provided
