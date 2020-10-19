BCEF sponsors campaign honoring BCSC staff

BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is sponsoring a “Give Thanks” fall campaign to honor Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) staff members, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
As the holiday season approaches, the BCEF wants to recognize those individuals who are having a positive impact on the lives of BCSC students.
For a minimum donation of $10, any BCSC teacher, administrator, staff member, bus driver or coach – past or present – can be thanked for a job well done. The donation deadline is Friday, November 13 in order to have a sign with the employee’s name placed outside the school before Thanksgiving.
Donate online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org/events/honor-a-teacher/. Paper donation forms can be downloaded at the BCEF website and are also available at every BCSC school building. They can be mailed in, dropped off at the BCSC administration building, or returned to school.
“After e-learning in the spring, we know a lot of parents are especially grateful this year to have their children back in the classroom with a teacher,” Wilson said. “This is a great way to thank a staff member and help students at the same time by donating to the education foundation.”
The BCEF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students. Proceeds from the sign campaign help BCEF support the BCSC staff recognition banquet, as well as other BCEF initiatives, such as classroom grants and the new Bulldogs Connect career network.
More information about BCEF can be found at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or Wilson may be contacted at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
- Information provided
