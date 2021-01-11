BATESVILLE — Batesville High School (BHS) students graduating in 2021 may apply for two scholarships administered by the Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) through one common application, announced BCEF executive director Anne Wilson.
Awards from the James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship and the Mary C. Horstman Scholarship will total $18,000.
The James E. Fritsch Memorial Scholarship and the Mary C. Horstman Scholarship were established at BCEF through the generosity of donors via estate planning. Three $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to recipients of the Fritsch Scholarship this year and three $1,000 winners will be chosen for the Horstman.
The Fritsch scholarship requires applicants to be in the top 15 percent of the BHS Class of 2021, while the Horstman is available to any graduate pursuing any type of additional education, including trade school. Horstman applicants who have a connection to agriculture or are pursuing a trade will receive special consideration but are not guaranteed selection.
The BCEF common application, instructions and details regarding both scholarships may be found on the organization’s website at http://batesvilleeducationfoundation.org/programs/scholarships/.
Scholarship applications are due to the foundation no later than 4 p.m. Monday, March 1. Questions about the scholarships may be directed to Wilson at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us or 812-934-2194.
- Information provided
