BCSC approves 2022 band trip to Disney World

BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) School Board met Tuesday, Feb. 17 and approved a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for high school band members and singers in the spring of 2022.
The trip has been a tradition since 1978. The school was unable to offer the trip in 2020 and isn’t planning any field trips for 2021.
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said the Indiana State Department of Health, based on CDC guidelines, has decreased the diameter of close contact for COVID-19 transmission contact from 6 feet to 3 feet.
The days required to quarantine if someone comes in contact with COVID-19 has also been shorted from 14 to 10 days.
BCSC Director of Health Services Gayla Vonderheide and an additional staff member at the corporation have been trained to administer a BinaxNOW COVID-19 test to staff members only. The test instantaneously indicates whether or not someone is infected with COVID-19.
The board approved a Master Lease Purchase Agreement with Apple Inc. to provide computers to students at Batesville Middle School.
Money for the contract is raised through textbook and rental fees. The school reported the total cost will not exceed $482,480.10.
The school has had a contract with Apple Inc. since 2013.
Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Hunter provided the corporation’s financial report to board members.
For January 2021, the school reported $1,205,575 in revenue and $1,158,458 in expenditures in its education fund. The fund’s balance was $1,275,855 at the end of January.
Across all funds in January, the school reported $1,315,177 in revenue,$1,774,204 in expenditures and a balance of $5,182,356. The balance as of Jan. 31, 2020 was $4,050,000, which indicates an increase of more than $1,000,000 up to this year.
The board heard the first reading of the corporation’s updated Neola Policy (Update 33, Vol.1). The board has 30 days to review the policies and will be asked to approve the update at its next meeting.
The school board voted to move its next board meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The meeting will be held at the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.