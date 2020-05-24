BATESVILLE – Batesville Community School Corp. trustees met virtually May 18 during a Zoom meeting on Facebook Live.
In his monthly financial report, Tim Hunter, BCSC director of operations, said even though revenues for the Education fund were down slightly in April, so were expenditures. "We were a lot more stable than we had been previously."
"We didn't have any expenses out the the Debt Service Fund in April," and due to "less activity around the schools and transporting students," the Operations Fund had a balance of $300,000 more than projected. "The overall cash balance of those tax-supported funds is $3.75 million," compared to last year's total at this time of $3.5 million. "With the lower expenditures in the Operations Fund, we should be able to carry a positive balance through June 30."
The operations director has been in contact with officials from both Ripley and Franklin counties regarding spring property tax collections. "We should expect to get (spring property tax) revenue from both counties by the end of June."
Superintendent Paul Ketcham added, "We will receive our ROD (Ripley-Ohio-Dearborn Special Education Cooperative) separation payment of $126,000 in July."
Last month, trustees had discussed the possibility of borrowing money to make up for shortfalls in property taxes and the state's basic grant to the district's Education Fund. President Jeremy Raver wondered if there was still a need for short-term borrowing.
Hunter noted, "It's hard to say what may happen, and we certainly don't want to be unprepared .... The Indiana Bond Bank would be the most efficient way (to borrow money) ..... We have completed the initial application and we are working with Mr. (Todd) Nobbe, our treasurer, to make sure we don't have any shortfalls," so they are ready if they need to borrow money.
However, he stressed, "All in all, we are in about as good of financial shape as we can be right now."
The director also presented an update on Batesville Middle School construction projects.
"We lost about three weeks of time when the governor recommended sheltering in place (due to COVID-19 concerns). Since then, workers have been back on the job. For the addition connecting the old gymnasium to the classroom building, they have completed all the foundation work ... (and) expect to have the floor poured in that entire area, weather permitting, this week. There is a lot of masonry work to be done, and a lot of those materials are already on site.
"The roof work on the old gymnasium, which was a separate contract, is about 99% completed. That work had to continue because it was already in the process when everything closed down. That's not something they could put on hold."
"The other roof work is at Batesville High School and they're looking at getting those materials on site to start that project."
Trustee Becky Nobbe asked, "Do you have a projection date of when work will be completed?"
Hunter revealed, "The original date of completion was set for mid-October, but the project got started a little bit later than expected .... We do not expect it (completion date) to be pushed back more than three weeks. They (contractors) plan on trying to catch back up. Since most of the utility work is complete, it's mainly the masonry trade that will be working there now."
