BCSC board member resigns, board discusses school renovations

Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.