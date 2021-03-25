BATESVILLE - Longtime Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) Board member Stephen Stein submitted his resignation during a meeting held Wednesday (March 24). Stein served on the board for more than 10 years.
“It has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Stein said of serving on the school board. “I’ve been fortunate to work in this position in our corporation, which is probably one of the top two small corporations in the state. It has been truly a privilege. We’ve got a lot to be proud of and I’m very very happy to have served this community and we’ve done very well.”
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham thanked Stein for his service and wished him well as Stein is moving out of the area to be closer to family.
The school board will appoint a new board member to replace Stein within 30 days. Those interested in submitting a letter of intent, resume and references may do so by contacting BCSC administration by phone at 812-934-2194 or by email at batesville_schools@batesville.k12.in.us.
The board also approved Neola Update 33, Volume 1, which relates to school policy and guideline updates.
BHS renovation projects
The school board heard information regarding potential updates and improvements at Batesville High School (BHS)
Approximately 18 months ago, BCSC received a $5 million grant to fund improvements at Batesville Middle School (BMS) and BHS. The school also refinanced debt, which generated savings of about $675,000.
Between the work completed at BMS, the corporation has a portion of funds left over to renovate the football stadium locker rooms, the high school cafe and to complete HVAC and controls work at the high school.
Ketcham said this is a way for the school to maximize and add value to the corporation’s facilities based on needs assessments. Ketcham emphasized the improvements won’t generate any additional costs to taxpayers.
Architect Mike Schipp of Fanning and Howey provided details on the possible renovations at BHS to the board.
Stadium locker room improvements include reworking the interior plan to provide an updated open floor layout. The revisions will provide for three high quality locker spaces.
The locker room area will also include a projector and screen to accommodate team and film meetings and more.
The high school cafeteria improvements include adding common eating and seating areas much like the student commons space at BHS. Additional booths may also be added, as Schipp noted, students prefer this type of seating.
The cafeteria ceiling would be raised and internal lighting (LED skylight-like fixtures) would be installed.
Some supporting columns in the cafeteria would also be removed to open up the floor plan. Stackable chairs are also an option being discussed between Schipp and school administrators. The possibility of installing computer charging terminals/interactive spaces in the cafeteria has also been discussed.
Updated Batesville Bulldog graphics will also be utilized throughout the cafeteria.
Schipp has created a virtual tour of the renovations for board members to get a better idea of how the completed project will look.
The corporation is bidding the renovations as two separate projects with the possibility of submitting a combined bid. Bidding for the projects will open April 22. Bids are due by May 13.
The school board will award the contracts at its May meeting Monday, May 17. Construction is scheduled to begin June 1 pending agency approvals.
The BHS HVAC system project will still utilize the grant funding and debt refinance savings mentioned prior, but the project will be undertaken at a later date.
The school board voted to grant permission to school administrators to advertise for the renovations at BHS.
Financial report
BCSC Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Hunter provided the corporation’s February 2021 financial report to the board.
BCSC ended February with $1,209,594 in revenue in its education fund versus $1,102,876 in expenditures. The education fund balance was $1,382,572 at the end February.
Across all funds, the corporation reported revenue of $1,295,492 and expenditures of $1,474,211 in February. BCSC’s cash balance across all funds was $5,003,637 at the end of February.
Superintendent's report
Ketcham gave his monthly report to the school board.
BCSC’s bond council, Baker Tilly, will give a presentation to administrators in April to discuss the next round of bond funding available to the corporation.
Ketcham said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state mask mandate changes to an advisory as of April 6. This doesn’t apply to K-12 education facilities. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks until at least the end of the 2021 school year.
Ketcham provided information for upcoming BCSC dates and events.
Upcoming BCSC dates and Events
April 2 - School in Session (Weather Make-Up Day)
April 5 - School in Session (Weather Make-Up Day)
April 8, 6:30 p.m. - Incoming Kindergarten DLI Informational Meeting, BPS Cafeteria
April 13 - BMS Academic Team (Virtual Competition)
April 17 - BMS Rube Goldberg Ripley County Competition (Virtual)
April 17, 7:30 a.m. – ACT at BHS
April 17, 8 p.m. - Prom
April 22 - Kindergarten Registration at BPS
April 23-24, 7 p.m. - Spring Musical (Footloose)
April 28, 6 p.m. - FFA Banquet, Cafeteria
The next BCSC School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19 in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.