BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) Board of Finance met prior to the school board meeting Monday, Jan. 18.
The board elected officers for the year 2021.
Larry Merkel will be the board of finance president. Dr. Stephen Stein will be the secretary of the board.
BCSC Treasurer Todd Nobbe provided the corporation’s 2020 investment report to board members. Nobbe reported investment income of $5,876.76 in 2020.
The board also voided three checks that have been outstanding for the past two years.
These checks were: Corporation Account (Todd Nobbe) – $50.00, Extracurricular (Janeen Goldsmith) – $168.27 and BHS Extracurricular (Rosemary Moton) – $357.50.
The board then reviewed the financial condition of the school corporation up to 2019. BCSC Superintendent Pual Ketcham said it is the central office’s duty to provide information to school board members about fiscal indicators, which show the corporation is fiscally healthy.
BCSC Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Hunter said average daily membership (enrollment) has slowly increased overtime.
Balances across the school’s funds have remained stable or have slightly increased since 2012.
The corporation’s rainy day fund increased by the largest amount. The corporation didn’t have much of a rainy day fund in 2012, but has built one up over time.
The corporation’s annual deficit/surplus report showed revenues versus expenditures have remained nearly even over the years.
The state provides details regarding fiscal indicators for all public schools online at https://www.in.gov/duab/2386.htm.
BCSC’s full financial report can be viewed on the BCSC website at https://batesvilleinschools.com/about/school-board/ by accessing the Board Meeting Presentation 1-18-21 PDF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.