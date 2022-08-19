BATESVILLE- The Batesville Community School Corporation’s Board of School Trustees met Monday evening to authorize project proceedings, accept donations and announce an abundance of new staff members.
Superintendent Paul Ketcham was authorized by the board to proceed with projects being financed through General Obligation Bonds. A publication of notice of the upcoming project hearing was authorized for September 19.
Current projects include football field and track improvements, renovation of locker room building, improvements to grandstand, lighting and sound system, an additional outdoor basketball court at Batesville Middle School and completion of walking trail and shade structure for the playground at Batesville Intermediate School.
Mechanical improvements include completion of BHS HVAC controls upgrade, replacement of rooftop furnace/AC units at BMS and controls upgrade for HVAC and lighting at BMS.
In addition, there have been several paint and carpet updates at BMS, BIS, BHS and BPS as well as parking lot improvements at multiple buildings.
The board moved to accept $1,000 from Southeastern Indiana Volleyball and $3,600 for specific use on an outdoor basketball court at BMS.
One other noteworthy announcement included the BCSC pass rate on the state’s Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD). BCSC tied for the 7th highest pass rate in the state with a pass percentage of 96.4.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. September 19 in the Bulldog Center at BHS.
