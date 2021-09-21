BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation School Board held a public hearing for its 2022 proposed $25 million budget Monday night at the high school. About 20 people attended the hearing presented by Director of Operations Tim Hunter and Superintendent Paul Ketcham.
It was noted that expenditures in budget meetings are estimated conservatively on the high side and revenues are estimated conservatively on the low side during the budget process. This results in levies and rates that are advertised high but will be reduced by the Department of Local Government Finance when returning the approved annual budget to the school.
The budget is broken into four funds: Education, Operations, Debt Service and Rainy Day. The Education Fund is the largest of the four, accounting for more than 60% of the annual budget. Major expenditures include staffing costs for all academic areas, support services, building administration, I.T. support costs and educational supplies. The primary revenue is from the State Basic Grant which is driven by Average Daily Membership, not a property tax levy. The expected ADM for 2022 is $2,160.
The budget reflects projected increases to salaries and benefits. Of the more than 60% of the $25 million budget that the Education Fund accounts for, 72% is salaries and 22% is benefits. The remaining 6% covers Southeastern Community Center and Ivy Tech costs, supplies, and technology costs associated with BCSC education.
“The Education Fund pays our staff 94 cents on every dollar allocated by the state,” said Hunter.
Funded through property taxes, the Operations Fund includes major expenditures including central administration, facility maintenance and utilities, capital projects, transportation, school bus replacement and equipment purchases. The maximum property tax levy for the 2022 year is limited to $4,299,386. The BCSC has kept the tax levy at $0.89-$0.90 on every $100 of assessed property value over the last few years. The Operations Fund also includes the purchase of a small utility vehicle, an 84-passenger bus, mechanical upgrades, roof section replacement, parking lot improvements, interior finishes and athletic/playground improvements.
“Every year, as a municipality, BCSC has a legal authority to levy taxes,” Ketcham said. “In order to levy taxes, we have to hold a public hearing before approving the budget. We will come back in October to approve the budget we presented [Monday] night.”
The purpose of the Debt Service Fund is to pay legally incurred debts, bond issues and interest on short-term loans. This is the fund that the school has the most control over, according to Director Hunter. The proposed debt issue for the full 2022 year is $3.25 million.
Finally, the Rainy Day Fund was established to set aside funds to pay for irregular pension and severance obligations. This money could be used for other needs with resolution of the Board. The advertised 2022 appropriation is $50,000 and the current cash balance of the fund is $58,978. The fund has no formal revenue mechanism and relies wholly on the transfer of other unused funds.
