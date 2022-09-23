BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation School Board held a public hearing for its 2023 proposed $26.3 million budget Monday night at the high school.
The budget will be adopted at the next official meeting at 6 p.m. October 17.
It was noted that expenditures in budget meetings are estimated conservatively on the high side and revenues are estimated conservatively on the low side during the budget process. This results in levies and rates that are advertised high but will be reduced by the Department of Local Government Finance when returning the approved annual budget to the school.
The budget is broken into four funds: Education, Operations, Debt Service and Rainy Day.
The Education Fund is the largest of the four, accounting for more than 60% of the annual budget. Major expenditures include staffing costs for all academic areas, support services, building administration, I.T. support costs and educational supplies. The primary revenue is from the State Basic Grant which is driven by Average Daily Membership, not a property tax levy.
The budget reflects projected increases to salaries and benefits. Of the more than 60% of the $26 million budget that the Education Fund accounts for, 72% is salaries and 22% is benefits.
Funded through property taxes, the Operations Fund includes major expenditures including central administration, facility maintenance and utilities, capital projects, transportation, school bus replacement and equipment purchases. The maximum property tax levy for the 2023 year is limited to $4,514,355.
The Operations Fund must identify all equipment purchases and proposed projects that exceed $10,000. BCSC plans include work in the administration building, high school, middle school, 1937 gym, intermediate school and primary school. Additionally, the Operations Fund is allotting $440,000 for the 2023 total bus replacement budget.
The purpose of the Debt Service Fund is to pay legally incurred debts, bond issues and interest on short-term loans. This is the fund that the school has the most control over, according to Director Tim Hunter. The proposed debt issue for the full 2023 year is $3.255 million.
Finally, the Rainy Day Fund was established to set aside funds to pay for irregular pension and severance obligations. This money could be used for other needs with resolution of the Board. The advertised 2023 appropriation is $50,000 and the current cash balance of the fund is $58,978. The fund has no formal revenue mechanism and relies wholly on the transfer of other unused funds.
