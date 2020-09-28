BCSC holds public hearing for 2021 budget

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community School Corporation held a public hearing for its 2021 budget during the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 21.
The school corporation’s budgets run from January through December rather than on a school year basis. The school’s 2021 budget will begin January 1.
BCSC Director of Building and Grounds and Indoor Air Quality Coordinator Tim Hunter presented the corporation’s 2021 budget to school board members.
Hunter said to protect the school corporation, expenditures are estimated high while tax revenues are estimated lower. Therefore, levies and rates are advertised high, but will be reduced when the corporation receives its budget order from the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
Education Fund
BCSC’s Education Fund accounts for nearly two-thirds of the corporation’s total budget expenditures. Such expenditures include staffing costs for all academic areas, support services and building administration, I.T. support costs and educational supplies.
The education fund’s primary revenue comes from a State Basic Grant, which is determined by school admission. Property tax levies do not support the education fund.
The corporation estimates salaries should account for 72 percent of education fund expenditures in 2021, while benefits account for 22 percent, supplies and technology for 4 percent and the South East Career Center and Ivy Tech programming for 2 percent of expenditures.
Operations Fund
BCSC’s Operations Fund is funded primarily through property taxes. The maximum levy to taxpayers for 2021 is $4,122,134.
The fund’s major expenditures include central admission, facility maintenance and utilities, capital projects, transportation, school bus replacement and equipment purchases.
Operations fund expenditures for 2021 are as follows: transportation (31 percent), facility maintenance (29 percent), utilities and insurance (11 percent), central administration (9 percent), improvements (8 percent), security/other (7 percent) and equipment purchase/rental (5 percent).
Hunter said a portion of the school’s State Basic Grant may be transferred from the education fund to the operations fund. In 2021, the corporation will transfer $50,000 per month ($600,000 total) from the education fund to the operations fund as it did in 2019 and 2020.
BCSC plans to purchase/replace two buses in 2021 at a cost of $180,000. The school will replace one type “D” 84 passenger bus and will purchase an additional type “A” activity bus.
Debt Service Fund
The purpose of BCSC’s Debt Service Fund is to pay for all legally incurred debts, bond issues or interests the school board should enter.
In the second half of 2020, BCSC expects to spend $1,434,698.
The corporation estimates it will spend $2,950,000 during the entire 2021 school year.
In the first half of 2022, the corporation estimates it will spend $1,373,074.
Rainy Day Fund
BCSC’s Rainy Day Fund, which has a cash balance of $358,978, was established to set aside funds to pay for irregular pension and severance obligations. It can be utilized for other needs with approval by the school board.
The corporation estimates it will spend $150,000 from the fund in 2021 as it has done since 2017.
Additional information
Hunter said BCSC expects its tax rate to stay flat and be in line with previous years. He also mentioned the school’s assessed value increased over the last year.
BCSC’s complete 2021 budget can be viewed online at https://batesvilleinschools.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Budget-Hearing-2021.pdf
BCSC will hold its budget adoption meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 during the school board’s regular meeting.
