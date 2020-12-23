BATESVILLE - Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) recognized the service of outgoing school board member Cindy Blessing and Director of Transportation and Safety Ed Krause at its school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.
Cindy Blessing
Blessing has served on the BCSC school board the past eight years.
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham gave Blessing an umbrella and a handcrafted pen with her name on it to commemorate her service to the corporation.
“I appreciate you serving your community,” Ketcham said to Blessing. “There’s no larger resource in our community than our children. Thank you for serving this corporation for eight years.”
Blessing addressed her fellow school board members upon being recognized.
“It’s bittersweet,” Blessing said. “I’ve been involved with the school corporation well over 20 years in different ways. It’s time for somebody new to come in and bring some new ideas. I think that’s always good.”
Over the years, Blessing has served as the vice president of the school board, as a choices program coordinator and as a representative for the Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville. She has also served on the school’s health committee and joint park and school board committee.
Ed Krause
Ed Krause has been the director of transportation and safety at BCSC since May of 2000.
Krause is a member of the local Kiwanis and serves on the community mental health board. He was also influential in organizing BCSC’s Walk to School Day.
Krause is a longtime member and president of The Eureka Band. He plays three instruments.
Krause was recognized as a past Volunteer of the Year by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Ed makes people around him better,” Superintendent Ketcham said. “We will miss him. I sincerely appreciate his energy and time in our corporation.”
After being recognized, Krause also addressed the school board.
“I’ve had three good bosses and a lot of good folks to work (with),” Krause said. “It’s been a quick 20 years plus. I’ll date myself here but, like REO Speedwagon said, it’s time for me to fly.”
Greg Ehrman will succeed Krause as director of transportation and safety.
