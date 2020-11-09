BCSC names new transportation director

BATESVILLE — Greg Ehrman, a local resident with a broad background in education and transportation, has been selected as the new director of transportation and safety at the Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC), according to Paul Ketcham, BCSC superintendent. Mr. Ehrman will succeed Ed Krause, who is retiring in December.
“We have been fortunate to have a director of Ed Krause’s caliber for the past 20 years,” Ketcham said. “With Mr. Ehrman’s experience, we’re confident that he will be able to make the transition a seamless one. We are looking forward to having Mr. Ehrman join our administrative team.”
Ehrman’s past transportation background includes coordinating all extracurricular transportation for Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools when he served as athletic director and facilities coordinator there for many years. In addition, he brings to the Batesville position a vast array of educational experience, having served as both a teacher and an athletic trainer in the past. In recent years, he has obtained a school administrator’s license.
Although Ehrman’s post-secondary training focused on education and athletic training (obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Ball State University, respectively), he has also displayed business acumen. He has served as a State Farm insurance agent for the past eight years and consistently ranks in the top 10 percent for life insurance policy sales in our area of the state.
Ehrman lives in Batesville with his wife, Angie, who is a physical education and health teacher at the Batesville Middle School (BMS). Their daughter Jennifer lives in Indianapolis and son J.P. is an athletic trainer at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
“I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity and I look forward to serving the Batesville Community School Corporation,” Ehrman said.
Information provided
