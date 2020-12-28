BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) School Board approved a two percent pay raise for administrators, directors and other salaries at its most recent meeting.
The school board also approved the corporation’s Classified Compensation and Benefits Package. Classified staff include all job positions, other than teachers, that allow the school to operate such as bus drivers, lunch staff, instructional aids and additional support staff.
This year, each staff member at BCSC will either receive a pay increase, a stipend and/or compensation to their 401(k).
The school board voted to renew BCSC's property, casualty and auto insurance with Educational Service Centers Risk Funding Trust. The corporation’s annual premium will be $107,477. School premiums increased this year, but are still less than the corporation paid in the past.
BCSC Director of Building and Grounds Tim Hunter presented the corporation’s November financial report to the school board.
The corporation reported actual revenues of $1,182,789 in November, which is less than it projected in January. Lower student enrollment played a role in this shortfall.
BCSC’s actual expenditures for the month totalled $1,154,542, which is also lower than projected.
Across all funds, the corporation reported revenue of $1,264,972 and expenditures of $1,593,296 in total for November.
The corporation’s overall cash balance was $4,670,134 at the end of November. Last November, its cash balance was $3,737,000.
Hunter said the state approved BCSC’s 2021 budget. The corporation proposed a total budget of $24,000,000 and the state approved a budget of $23,975,869.
The corporation’s 2021 tax rate will remain unchanged this year at $0.90 ($0.8978).
Hunter provided a breakdown of the corporation's property tax collections for 2019 by county.
Citizens in Franklin County paid a total of $2,599,571 in property taxes to BCSC. This is a shortfall of $54,881 as 97.93 percent of property taxes were collected in the county.
Ripley County citizens paid $3,588,331 in property taxes to the corporation. This is a shortfall of $79,195 as 97.84 percent of the county's property taxes were collected.
Combined, citizens in both counties paid $6,187,902 in property taxes, which is a $134,076 shortfall. A total of 97.88 percent of taxes were collected in both counties.
The school board voted to resume transferring $50,000 monthly from its rainy day fund to its education fund. The corporation took a two month break from making this transfer in November and December.
The school board approved a change to the 2020-2021 school calendar year declaring Monday, May 3 as the corporation’s first snow make-up day of the year. The school’s administrative team made the request to alter the calendar.
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham concluded the meeting by thanking all those who helped make the school year possible amidst a worldwide pandemic.
The next BCSC School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
