BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees met for their regular monthly meeting Monday at the Batesville High School Bulldog Center. They conducted regular business and approved three administrative contracts for Hillary Timonera, Jackie Huber and Greg Ehrman.
The board approved a request to advertise the 2024 budget prior to the June 30 deadline for submission of pre-budget report, approved student handbooks and registration fees at all four Batesville schools, approved the technology handbook, contract with PepsiCo, and approved two small policy changes.
The 2024 Budget Hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. September 18 in the BHS Bulldog Center. The budget adoption will take place either October 16 or October 23, to be determined at a later date. Additionally the school board meeting date for October was changed to October 23.
The 2023 property tax collection was reported as a total of $4,892,061 collected for BCSC with $3,155,453 for 63.06% collected from Franklin County and $3,839,690 for 75.58% collected from Ripley County.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 17 in the Bulldog Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.