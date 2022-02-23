BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community School Corporation met this week and approved $182,000 to refresh 550 student iPads and 60 staff iPads to be paid to Apple over the next four years.
Additionally, the board discussed the new executive order allowing students to decide themselves whether or not to wear masks and allowing them to return to school five days after a positive Covid test.
Apple Lease No. 10 will be paid back with a low interest rate of 1% or less, according to BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation helped fund the original Apple devices in the school through their grant program.
At the time of the meeting, the executive order from the Department of Health was set to begin two days later on the 23rd. At the time of this publication, the order is already in place.
“Beginning on Wednesday, February 23, the Indiana Department of Health has revised its guidance to schools in perspective of contact tracing and masking requirements when staff and students are exposed. The synopsis is we will return to pre-Covid protocols in the schools starting on Wednesday,” Ketcham said.
“If a student is positive [for Covid], they are quarantined only for five days. They can return on day six with a mask. If a student has a sibling or a parent out with it, they can come to school as long as they are not sick. Those are the only two caveats for Covid which is not very different from the flu. So we now have the blessing to go back to regular seating, to have dances, to have convocations. It’s life as we know it previously.”
