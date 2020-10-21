BCSC School Board adopts 2021 budget

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) School Board voted to adopt the budget for the corporation’s 2021 school year at its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.
Fund appropriations for BCSC’s 2021 budget compared to its 2020 budget are listed below:
Education Fund
2021 Budget: $14,600,000 (proposed) vs. 2020 Budget: $14,400,000 (approved)
Debt Service Fund
2021 Budget: $2,950,000 (proposed) vs. 2020 Budget: $2,890,000 (approved)
Operations Fund
2021 Budget: $6,300,000 (proposed) vs. 2020 Budget: $6,050,000 (approved)
Rainey Day
2021 Budget: $150,000 (proposed) vs. 2020 Budget: $150,000 (approved)
Total Budget
2021 Budget: $24,000,000 vs. 2020 Budget $23,490,000
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said approximately $9 million of the corporation’s total budget is funded through annual residential, commercial and farmland property taxes. Approximately, $14 million from the education fund is funded through sales tax based on BCSC admission.
The school board approved the 2021 budget with the following resolutions: Resolution to Authorize Reductions, Resolution to Adopt a Capital Projects Plan, Resolution to Adopt a School Bus Replacement Plan and Resolution for Appropriations and Tax Rates.
BCSC Director of Building and Grounds Tim Hunter presented the corporation’s financial report for September. Hunter said BCSC’s cash balance grew approximately $60,000 from August to the end of September.
BCSC’s overall cash balance stands at $5,627,019, which is more than a $1.2 million increase from September of last year.
The closing balance of the corporation’s education fund was $1,540,344 or 10.7 percent of its budget appropriations within the fund.
Expenses across all funds were slightly over $1.6 million and revenues were $1.3 million.
Superintendent Ketcham said BCSC was able to refinance bonds/debt at a lower interest rate to save taxpayers $1.4 million.
The school board voted to approve BCSC’s School Improvement Plans for Batesville Primary School, Batesville Intermediate School, Batesville Middle School and Batesville High School. These plans relate to how the corporation will further educate and advance students in their learning journey.
The board voted to allow BCSC to become a part of the Southeastern Indiana School Insurance Trust (SISIT), which is a Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangement (MEWA). SISIT consists of 15 schools.
A MEWA allows the corporation to negotiate for better healthcare rates and be more proactive and reactive to healthcare costs, according to Superintendent Ketcham.
The school board approved updates to BCSC policies. Many of these policies relate to changes made due to COVID-19.
The board approved the school calendar for 2021-2022. BCSC pushed the school start date back to Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 and opted for a rolling start. All students would be present in school by Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) created its Arts on Main Project, which allows Batesville K-2 students to present a mural on the side of The Simons Company building in downtown Batesville. The current mural on the side of the building is made up of work from four local students.
BCSC Board Secretary Larry Merkel (District 2) asked Superintendent Ketchum if the corporation has had issues filling job openings. Ketcham said this has not been an issue and more often than not the corporation has a good candidate pool for openings.
Substitute teachers have not been tougher to employ as a result of COVID-19. Ketcham said the corporation has had good attendance from staff.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
