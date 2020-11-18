BCSC School Board approves collective bargaining agreement

BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) School Board approved the corporation’s collective bargaining agreement for its contract with teachers at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 16.
BCSC will post the contract online and submit it to the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board (IEERB).
Director of Building and Grounds/Indoor Air Quality Coordinator Tim Hunter provided the school’s financial report for October to board members.
BCSC’s education fund had revenue of $1,220,550 and expenses totaling $1,520,010 in October. The fund’s ending October balance was $1,240,884.
Last year in October, the education fund totalled approximately $1,224,000. Hunter projects the fund’s balance will total more than $1.1 million at the end of 2020, which is a $100,000 increase from 2019.
BCSC reported revenue of $1,303,903 million across all tax supported funds for the month of October and $1,932,464 in expenditures.
The corporation’s overall cash balance was $4,998,458 at the end of October. This time last year, BCSC had a cash balance of approximately $4,260,000.
The school board voted to approve taking a two month holiday (November and December) from transferring $50,000 from its rainy day fund to its education fund. The corporation typically makes this transfer monthly.
Hunter said taking a two month holiday from the transfer gives the corporation more of a financial cushion going into 2021.
Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) Executive Director Anne Wilson updated the school board on the BCEF’s 2020 projects and progress.
The BCEF launched Bulldogs Online earlier this year. This is a new networking tool for Batesville Bulldogs to collaborate for career guidance and job placement.
Wilson said the BCEF is hoping to further connect students with mentors and explore career options within the community and elsewhere.
Bulldogs Online currently has 582 high school students, 217 alumni, 42 faculty and staff members and 12 non-alumni mentors using the website. A total of 475 student messages/questions have been answered by alumni since the program was launched.
Art on Main allows Batesville students to collaborate on a series of murals, which will be placed on Main Street across from Amack’s Well. The first mural is currently on display and the theme for this year is Bulldogs for Life.
The BCEF’s annual Giving Tuesday event will be held this year for Batesville Primary School (BPS) and Batesville High School (BHS) on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The BCEF will match Giving Tuesday donations to its foundation up to $500 maximum. The two schools will have a chance to spit $1,000 if enough money is raised.
The school administration will discuss grant ideas with students and then students will vote to choose how the grant money is spent.
Earlier in the year, the BCEF sponsored its Brave Bulldogs event, which recognized BHS alumni who were serving the community during the pandemic.
The BCEF also sponsored Signs for Seniors where guardians and friends could buy a sign to support seniors at BHS.
Each student at BPS received a free water bottle from the BCEF after its raffle event this year.
Currently, the BCEF has 33 corporate sponsors. Wilson said the BCEF is getting recognized more within the community.
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham informed the school board that this week is American Education Week (November 16 - 20). Ketcham said he is thankful for all BCSC teachers, staff and support staff for their determination and efforts.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
