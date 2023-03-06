BATESVILLE – The Batesville Community School Corporation School Board recently discussed FFA student accomplishments and honored the Batesville High School FFA team that was named national champions.
The team of four comprised of Blake Belter, Onika Struewing, Kaitlyn Sarringhaus and Anna Bergmann, led by Coach Cassie Wallpe, became FFA national champions in January. On January 6, the Livestock Skill-a-thon team won first place as a team at the Western National Roundup Livestock Quiz Bowl in Denver, Colorado.
“This has been the winningest team in my 14 years,” Wallpe said. “These guys have actually garnered three consecutive state championships and two national qualifications.”
Wallpe said many people would expect the competition from the state to the national level would be the same, but it was completely different and required the students to essentially start studying all over.
Books were provided with questions the students might be asked. The team had more than 420 questions memorized and that wasn’t half of the questions they were asked during the Quiz Bowl, according to Sarringhaus.
Each student discussed their favorite moments as well as their plans for the future.
After the team finished discussing their achievements, the board reviewed the school financial report before moving onto action items on the agenda.
A Professional Educator’s License was approved for Joy Lake in the subject of English as a New Language, valid through January 25, 2027. She will help students who speak English as a second language to move successfully through their academic lives in the Batesville School Corporation.
A $300 donation was accepted from Ripley County Farm Bureau to be used for the payment of school lunch deficits of students in need.
“This was out of the blue. A lot of times people just want to help and they’ll call and say, ‘We want to zero out lunch balances,’” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said. “They reached out and said they’d like to donate... They’re a great community partner.”
The next regular school board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Bulldog Center at BHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.