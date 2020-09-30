BATESVILLE - The Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) School Board held its September meeting last Monday evening at Batesville High School (BHS).
BCSC began providing meals for students participating in the Bulldogs Online program this past Monday. Every Monday, meals may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. at the BHS Cafeteria.
Superintendent Ketchum said 116 BCSC students (6 percent of student population) participate in Bulldogs Online.
Director of Building and Grounds and Indoor Air Quality Coordinator Tim Hunter provided the board with the corporation’s financial report for August.
BCSC’s total cash balance across all four of its tax supported funds was $5,932,000 as of the month of August. The corporation's cash balance across these funds in August of 2019 was $4.7 million.
The corporation’s education fund had revenues of $1,230,000 and expenses of $1,127,000 for the month of August. The cash balance for the fund is currently $1,478,852, which represents a 10.3 percent operating balance in the education fund, according to Hunter.
Hunter said the corporation saved some money during the school shut down.
The BCSC School Board voted to approve the Bulldogs Online Attendance Policy.
The board voted to reaffirm Policy 3220.01, which relates to Teacher Appreciation Grants. The policy is reaffirmed annually.
Superintendent Ketchum informed the board the Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville will sponsor free movie nights every Saturday until December 19 at the Gibson Theatre.
The coalition also hosts table talks every Monday on its Facebook page. The talks are designed to help parents learn to speak with their children.
The school board heard the first reading of BCSC’s proposed 2021-22 school calendar.
Superintendent Ketchum said, as of now, the school’s goal is to be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony for the 2021-2022 school year.
A public hearing was held for BCSC’s 2021 budget during the school board meeting. The corporation’s 2021 budget will be approved at the next meeting.
The next BCSC School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 19 in the Bulldog Center at BHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.