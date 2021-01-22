BCSC swears in school board members

BATESVILLE — Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) Attorney Doug Wilson swore Jeremy Raver and Michael Baumer into the corporation’s school board at a board meeting held Monday, Jan. 18.
Raver is a returning member of the school board while Baumer is a new member.
The school board reorganized its board of trustees for 2021. The board selected Raver as president, Larry Merkel as vice president and Stephanie Davidson as secretary.
Other positions will remain mostly unchanged. Raver said some positions were edited in representative capacities on other boards.
The school board approved continuing Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Leave Days/Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) for classified staff. Classified staff include all positions at the corporation that don’t require a teaching license.
The government program, which was established to keep employees from using all their sick days due to COVID-19, expired Dec. 31, 2020. The corporation didn’t have to continue the program, but administrators felt it was important to extend it.
The school board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding to insure paid leave for teachers for Covid-19 related reasons during the 2020-2021 school year.
The board also approved the Batesville High School 2021-22 Curriculum and Course Guide.
Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Hunter provided board members with the corporation’s December 2020 (year end) financial report.
The corporation’s revenues in its education fund in December were $1,198,131. Its expenditures were $1,238,524.
For the year, the education fund revenue amounted to $14,657,520. Its expenditures totaled $14,445,030 in 2020.
The education fund’s year end balance was $1,228,737. In 2019, the education fund’s year end balance was $1,016,000.
The education fund balance increased by $200,000 during the year. Hunter said half of this increase was driven by the corporation taking a two-month holiday from transferring $50,000 from its rainy day fund to its education fund.
The corporation ended 2020 with a 8.5 percent cash balance in the education fund. Hunter said this is the highest year end closing balance for the corporation in some time.
The corporation’s overall revenues for December totaled $3,979,584. Its overall expenditures were $3,008,335.
Across all funds for 2020, BCSC reported $22,520,010 in revenue and $21,793,303 in expenditures.
The corporation’s year end cash balance across all funds was $5,641,382. This was the first year BCSC ended with an excess balance of $5 million. At the end of 2019, the corporation’s year end cash balance across all funds was $4,914,000.
BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham informed board members Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s budget proposal included a 2 percent increase in K-12 public education funds in 2021 and a 1 percent increase in 2022.
Ketcham said the governor’s proposal still has to go through the house and senate budget committees before a final budget is approved.
Ketcham provided a list of upcoming school events.
Sophomore Parent Scheduling Night (Auditorium) - 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25,
Incoming Freshman Parent Scheduling Night (Auditorium) - 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27
Kindergarten and Little Bulldog Academy Registration Opens - Monday, Feb. 1
BMS Academic Team (Virtual Competition) - Tuesday, Feb. 2
Presidents Day, No School (Possible Weather Make-Up Day) - Monday, Feb. 15
BIS Scholastic Book Fair - Monday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 26
The next BCSC School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at the Batesville High School Bulldog Center.
