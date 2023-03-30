BATESVILLE - After conducting regular business at Batesville Community School Corporation's regular Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Paul Ketcham asked the board to approve a behavioral health contract with Margaret Mary Health.
The board unanimously approved the 21-page Behavioral Health Service Agreement between BCSC and Margaret Mary Community Hospital, Inc. d/b/a Margaret Mary Health.
"Unfortunately, behavioral health is lacking in rural Indiana," Ketcham said. "We have more and more students who are in need of the services that Margaret Mary Health will provide."
The BCSC counseling team came to Superintendent Ketcham about a void in behavioral health services and the school reached out to MMH for a solution. In a hybrid scenario on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, students in need will have access to 10 available slots, approximately one hour each, shared among the BCSC schools.
BCSC counselors will make recommendations for counseling. Then, parents will be contacted and the behavioral health service set up.
The counseling services were funded by existing grant money.
"From our standpoint, the parent consent form is very important," Ketcham said. "We want to make sure parents are involved in that process and understand that process."
The board also approved Resolution No. 1-2023 authorizing and approving the execution and delivery of a master lease purchase agreement with Apple, Inc.
This is a lease of about 750 devices from Apple for just over $600,000. The interest-free agreement allows BCSC to own those devices at the end of the four-year term and then they are passed down to Batesville Middle School students.
The next regular board meeting is 6 p.m. April 17 in the Batesville High School Bulldog Center.
